HGTV Renews 1 TV Show in 2024 (So Far)

HGTV has announced their first renewal of 2024!

The home improvement network is actually known for making a lot of renewal and cancellation decisions every year. For example, in 2023, the network renewed 12 TV shows and did announce one fan favorite was ending.

Keep reading to find out which show is renewed…

And HGTV’s first renewal of the year is…

Fix My Frankenhouse – Renewed for Season 2!

Renewal Date: January 17, 2024

HGTV has announced that the hit show, starring Boston-based married couple Denese and Mike Butler, will be getting a second season on the network. Deadline reports that the second season will not air until 2025, so you’re going to be waiting a big for fresh new eps. Stay tuned for more renewal news from HGTV!

Find out which 12 TV shows were renewed by HGTV in the past few months!