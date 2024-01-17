Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Steve Kazee!

Jenna Dewan is pregnant and expecting her third child (her second with Steve Kazee!)

The 43-year-old actress and dancer revealed her pregnancy in a new cover story from Romper.

In her interview, she spoke out about this being her last child.

About being pregnant with her last child, she said, “You don’t race to the end because this is the last time. So there’s a bit of joy and a little sadness. I’m really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days.”

She added, “I really love being a mom. That’s something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now.”

Jenna and Steve are parents to Callum, 3. Jenna and her ex husband Channing Tatum share a daughter, Everly, 10.

If you don’t know, Jenna and Steve are engaged, and gave an update on wedding planning a few months ago.