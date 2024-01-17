Jennifer Coolidge Joins 'Minecraft' Movie Fresh Off Her Emmys 2023 Win!

Fresh off of her second Emmy Award win for season two of The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge has just landed her newest role.

The 62-year-old actress will be joining the Minecraft movie, based on the fan favorite video game, Deadline reports. If you don’t know, Minecraft has been around for over 10 years. The game allows users to use blocks to create structures and worlds.

Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Sebastian Eugene Hansen are also attached to star.

The film is set to begin production in New Zealand. We don’t know much about the plot or who any of the stars will portray at this time. Stay tuned!

