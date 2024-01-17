Leann Rimes Reveals She Had Precancerous Cells Removed, Urges Women to Get Annual Pap Smears

Leann Rimes is opening up about her recent surgery.

On Saturday (January 13), the 41-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram to give fans an update on her health challenges.

Leann revealed that her pap smear results came back abnormal, and she had to remove the precancerous cells.

Keep reading to find out more…

She shared photos of herself outside enjoying the sun, and explained her journey in a long caption.

Leann let her followers know about the surgery as a “reminder to get our annual screenings in order to catch changes that may be taking place.”

She explained that months back, a pap smear and colposcopy showed that she had had high grade cervical dysplasia. “I consulted with my doctor and we jointly decided that a LEEP procedure would be in my best interest, in order to remove the high grade, abnormal, pre-cancerous cells,” the singer wrote. “Now, usually you’re not under anesthesia for this procedure, but i elected to be. i’ve had enough trauma in my life already, so i prefer to be out and comfortable.”

Leann continued, “I think it’s important to share what we are going through with one another, and on another level, for me, as someone who has a platform to be able to raise awareness for issues such as psoriasis, mental health and now, women’s wellness and the importance of annual screenings and early detection.” She urged women to not put off their annual pap smear.

The star also warned that annual screenings are crucial because early stages of cervical cancer don’t usually have symptoms.

“The more shares and conversations we have around women’s wellness, the more we take the ewww factor out of talking about vaginas and put the power back in our hands, to be able to take the best care of our bodies that we can,” she concluded.

Leann also recently suffered a bleed on her vocal cord and had to postpone several tour dates.