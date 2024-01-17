'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Cast Revealed - Meet the 30 Singles Looking For Love on Netflix Dating Show!

Love Is Blind is returning for it’s sixth season!

The Netflix reality dating show will welcome a new batch singles looking for love and the new contestants have just been revealed.

Each season takes a group of singles from a specific city in the US, this time being Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen.

In the upcoming episodes, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.

Love Is Blind season six is set to debut on Valentine’s Day, February 14th with the first six episodes.

Episodes 7-9 will premiere on February 21, Episodes 10-11 on February 28th, and the finale will debut on March 6th.

Keep reading inside to meet the 30 new singles on Love Is Blind season six…