Matt Rife Stars In New Trailer for Upcoming Mystery Comedy Movie 'The Private Eye' - Watch Now!

Matt Rife is starring in a new movie!

The 28-year-old comedian, who went viral on TikTok and gained a massive following, will take the lead as a detective in the mystery / romance / comedy film The Private Eye, and the trailer just dropped.

Here’s a synopsis: Private investigator Mort Madison (Rife) has seen his better days. A mysterious woman, Michelle (Clare Grant) hires him to spy on David (Elliot), whom he believed to be her lover. In the detective process Mort himself falls in love with Michelle and decides the only way he can be with her is by eliminating David from the equation. Mort hopes this will entice Michelle to run away with him and live happily ever after only to reveal a mind-blowing twist.

Also starring in the Jack Cook-directed movie are Denzel Whitaker, Lexy Panterra and Eric Roberts.

The Private Eye is hitting theaters on February 9th!

Matt is currently in Australia on his Problemattic World Tour, which he will return to North America to continue. See all of the dates HERE, and be sure to check out the added dates!