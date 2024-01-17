Prince William Postpones Royal Engagements to Be with Princess Catherine After Surgery

Prince William has moved around his schedule to support his wife, Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) in order to support her after her planned abdominal surgery.

If you did not see the news, the 42-year-old royal underwent surgery today (January 17) and is expected to remain in the hospital for 10-14 days. In addition, she’s canceled all of her engagements until Easter.

Keep reading to find out more…

People is reporting that Prince William, her husband, is expected to shift around and postpone some of his planned engagements to be by his wife’s side. Engagements that have been canceled include international trips.

The couple are parents to three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The Palace did not state why the Princess underwent surgery, but People learned that it was not cancerous in nature.

We’re wishing her all the best as she recovers from surgery!