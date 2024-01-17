Rachel Leviss Calls Tom Schwartz Kiss 'Staged,' Reveals When He Knew About Tom Sandoval Affair

Rachel Leviss is opening up about kissing Tom Schwartz!

During a new episode of her iHeartRadio podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, the 29-year-old Vanderpump Rules star discussed both times she kissed her costar.

Rachel called the kisses a “joke” and “staged.” She also shared when Schwartz knew about her affair with their other costar, Tom Sandoval.

Keep reading to find out more…

The reality star decided to initiate a kiss with Schwartz on Season 10 of the show purely “as a joke” because fans already thought there was something going on between them. Rachel thought it could be a “fun story line” since they were both single, but he rejected her, so she let it be.

Then, Schwartz went in for a kiss at their costars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding. “I have a feeling that either producers got into Schwartz‘s ear saying, ‘Oh, you should make out with Raquel,’” she said on the podcast. “He got some pressure somewhere to make out with me and put a move on me.”

Rachel remembered that kiss feeling “definitely staged and definitely produced.” Apparently, Sandoval knew about it and gave his friend permission.

She also revealed during the episode that Schwartz knew about her affair with Sandoval “since the very beginning.”

Rachel recently talked about how Ariana Madix influenced her to not return for Season 11.