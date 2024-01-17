Sofia Vergara Confirms She's Single, Explains Why She'd Prefer to Date in New York City

Sofia Vergara is confirming her relationship status.

The 51-year-old Griselda star made an appearance on The Tonight Show where she spoke about hanging out in New York City, where the talk show is filmed.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I love it. Who doesn’t love New York City? The people, it’s the energy. I think that you have more options with men, also,” Sofia said.

She added, “I’m single now, so in New York there are more people. There’s not only actors or writers or directors, I think there’s a bigger [pool]. I’m going to spend more time in New York.”

“There’s great food for when you go out on dates. It’s better, yes,” she added.

Sofia was previously married to Joe Manganiello, but they split last year. She recently made some very rare comments about the separation.

Sofia was also recently seen on some dates with a doctor.