3 'Vanderpump Rules' Alums Reunite For New Bravo Show 'The Valley' - Watch the Teaser!

The Vanderpump Rules spinoff series The Valley is officially a go!

Three former VPR stars – Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute – are set to star in the new series, which was first said to be in the works last summer, and will premiere this spring.

They are also set to return and make appearances on the upcoming 11th season of Vanderpump Rules!

Find out who else is joining them and watch the teaser inside…

The teaser for the new spinoff was unveiled on Wednesday night (January 17) at the Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere event.

In The Valley, a group of close friends trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships.

Joining the former Vanderpump Rules stars are Kristen‘s boyfriend Luke Broderick, Danny and Nia Booko, Jesse and Michelle Lally, and Jason and Janet Caperna. Former SUR server and Bachelor Nation‘s Jasmine Goode will also join as a “friend,” as well as Zack Wickham.

Check out the teaser right here and keep scrolling below to get to know the cast…

Meet your new favorite neighbors (and see some familiar faces!) when #TheValley arrives this spring! pic.twitter.com/MYwrqoWAzq — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 18, 2024

Meet the cast below!

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Jax and Brittany went from clubbing every night with their friends to watching cartoons every morning with their toddler, Cruz, and they wouldn’t have it any other way. While Jax used to proclaim he never wanted to settle down and have kids, that all changed when he met the love of his life, Brittany. Far away from their relatives in Kentucky and Florida, Jax and Brittany call the Valley home and have made friends their family. Now married for more than four years, the couple is often the voice of reason and the glue that holds the group together.

Kristen Doute & Luke Broderick After her last breakup, Kristen came to the realization that she was ready to have a baby and as life would have it, that’s when she met Luke at a wedding in Colorado. An outdoorsman who enjoys fishing and hunting in the Rocky Mountains, Luke is no fan of the hustle and bustle of Hollywood but has chosen to reside in the Valley to be with Kristen. This duo has a lot to juggle including starting a family, caring for three dogs, running multiple businesses, and not to mention, figuring out which state they want to call home.

Danny & Nia Booko Danny and Jax met on a night out in L.A. and instantly clicked when they realized they were both raised in Michigan with similar values. Once Brittany met Nia, a former Miss USA, their friendship was solidified. Deep into parenting with three children all under the age of 2, Danny and Nia find themselves busy with raising their kids, minivan shopping and figuring out just how far into the Valley they’ll move.

Jesse & Michelle Lally Jesse has been friends with Jax since the two lived and modeled together in New York. Now, Jesse and his wife Michelle have a 3-year-old daughter and are a team of luxury real estate brokers in L.A. The couple sells homes to the top 1% of the top 1%, and they cultivate their clientele in the city and abroad. They’re discovering that a fast-paced lifestyle can be a challenge to balance alongside marriage and parenthood.

Jason & Janet Caperna Having lived in the same area in West Hollywood alongside Jax, Brittany and Kristen, Janet has been friends with the three for many years and made the leap to the Valley with her husband, Jason. A former executive assistant, Janet is taking a break from her career to focus on her newborn. Jason is a successful attorney who can argue both sides of any situation. Recently welcoming their first child, the couple is ready to begin their lives as first-time parents.

Jasmine Good (Friend) A former SURver, Jasmine is settling into her next chapter of life after her time as an NFL cheerleader and a member of the Bachelor Nation. Now she’s working to get her real estate career off the ground under Michelle’s mentorship. Although she isn’t looking to have kids at this moment, she’s hoping for a family someday with her girlfriend Melissa.