Allison Holker Talks Possibility of Dating Again, One Year After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

Allison Holker is opening up about the potential of dating.

The 35-year-old dance tragically lost her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss just over a year ago, and is currently promoting “Keep Dancing Through: A Boss Family Groove,” the children’s book she wrote with her late husband.

In an interview on The Viall Files, Allison was asked about the possibility of having a new romance in her life, and she even noted that that has been a hot topic for her lately.

After being asked the question, Allison shared that she had to learn how to like and love herself again before figuring out if she could like or love someone else.

She also said she has posed the question, “Could I like someone else again? Could I love someone else again while I still like someone and love someone else? Still, it’s a very complex situation I found myself in.”

“It took me a long time to accept all of those things and those complexities of everything,” Allison said. “But at the end of the day, I love life. So, would I shy away from it? No. Am I looking for it? I don’t know.”

She adds, “But I am just such a lover of life and experience and adventure. I still find that the world is such a beautiful place. There’s so much to be experienced. So, to what kind of capacity that looks like, I don’t know, but I’m definitely not shying away from it. But I’m not looking for or putting…”

Recently, Allison also revealed that her and her kids moved into a new house in December.

Also coming up for Allison is her return to So You Think You Can Dance as a new judge. The dance competition show is, of course, where she got her start as a contestant, and where she met tWitch, who was previously a judge as well!