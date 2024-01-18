Arnold Schwarzenegger Detained By German Authorities in Airport Over $30K Watch

Arnold Schwarzenegger was briefly detained by German authorities on Wednesday (January 17) while traveling through the Munich Airport.

The 76-year-old actor and politician was was on his way to Austria and traveling with a luxury watch valued at approximately $30,0000, according to a German tabloid report translated by Time.

Read more about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s detainment…

The report claims that Arnold was held for three hours because he did not register the watch, a custom Audemars Piguet, as an import in customs. He was reportedly fined a total of around $38,000 before he was released.

CBS reported that Arnold was not told to fill out a declaration form.

He was also allegedly unable to pay the taxes initially with his credit card due to issues with the ATM machine.

Arnold planned to auction the watch off at a charity event in Austria. However, it is not clear if he was allowed to travel with it now.

We will update you if we learn more.

On the topic of Arnold, did you see that he recently revealed the famous actor who he competed with over the size of their muscles?