Comedy Central Teases Big 'Daily Show' Reveal, Prompting Speculation Over New Host Announcement

It’s been over a year since Trevor Noah stepped down from his longtime role as host of The Daily Show at Comedy Central. However, the network is finally teasing a new development for the popular show.

After Trevor moved on, the late-night show brought on a series of temporary hosts. However, it’s been over a month since a new episode of the show has aired, and there are no other hosts currently announced.

As speculation continues to build over the show’s future, Comedy Central started teasing some big news. Meanwhile, a list of potential candidates has started popping up online.

A representative for the network told Variety that fans would not be waiting much longer for the big reveal.

“Next week, we’ll be sharing our plans for The Daily Show’s next chapter,” they vowed.

While that is not a direct promise of a full-time host announcement, several names have been floated as possible hosts.

Hasan Minhaj was rumored to be in the running to take over the show. However, a report accusing him of using false stories in his comedy sets reportedly led to him being “disqualified.”

Variety noted that another potential candidate is Kal Penn, who was the last temporary host of the show. Some even wonder if Roy Wood Jr. will be brought back. He was a fixture on the show for eight years before leaving in October 2023.

Others wonder if the network will reveal “an unexpected choice.”

No matter what, sources stressed to the outlet that Comedy Central is keeping the news “close to the vest” for the time being.

