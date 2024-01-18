Top Stories
Thu, 18 January 2024 at 4:03 pm

Is Jasmine Savoy Brown Starring in 'Scream 7'? She Provided an Update

Is Jasmine Savoy Brown Starring in 'Scream 7'? She Provided an Update

Jasmine Savoy Brown does not know if she’ll be back for Scream 7 after the series of shakeups to the cast.

Since November 2023, it’s been confirmed that Melissa Barrera was dropped from the film, her co-star Jenna Ortega would also not return, and the original director had quit.

Jasmine portrayed Mindy Meeks-Martin in 2022′s Scream and 2023′s Scream VI.

Head inside to see what she shared…

Jasmine told ET, “I haven’t gotten a call. If you want to ask [Scream studio] Spyglass what they’re doing, you can.”

Find out if original Scream star Neve Campbell would ever return to the franchise, despite exiting the movie series ahead of the sixth film for a very understandable reason.

