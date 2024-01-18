Is Rib Hillis Single or Married? The 'Jim Bridger' Actor's Wife Is a Soap Opera Star!

Rib Hillis is the star of the INSP network’s new series The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger and fans likely will be interested to know more about his life!

The 53-year-old actor is best known for his acting work on the soap opera series Port Charles and for appearing as the carpenter on two seasons of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

Rib has four kids from previous relationship, including two sons from his marriage to former Dancing With the Stars pro Elena Grinenko.

Last year, Rib tied the knot with his current wife, who is also a former soap opera star!

Rib got married to One Life to Live star Jessica Morris back in May 2023.

“Finding true love is not always easy,” Jessica told People. “Sometimes the journey is long and full of obstacles, twists and turns, and even some pitfalls. But if you keep going, never lose hope, and follow your heart, it will take you to a wonderful destination.”

She added, “We complete each other. We have always felt that we were each other’s missing puzzle piece, and when we are together, our puzzle is complete and we are happy.”

Check out some of their cute Instagram posts below!