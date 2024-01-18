Lala Kent Gives Update on Fertility Journey, Says She's 'Hauling A-s Full-Steam Ahead'

Lala Kent is opening up about her fertility journey!

On Wednesday (January 17), the 33-year-old Vanderpump Rules star chatted with People at the Season 11 premiere of the show in Los Angeles.

The reality star has a two-year-old daughter, Ocean.

At the event, Lala reflected, “I think Ocean is going to freak out when another baby comes into the mix because she’s obsessed with babies, and I think she’s going to be extremely hands-on.”

In regard to her fertility journey, she said she is “actually hauling a-s full-steam ahead.”

Still, Ocean keeps her pretty busy for the time being.

“She’s very independent, giving me a run for my money,” the Bravo star said. “I’ve just never met anyone who can go toe-to-toe with me until I met my daughter. She doesn’t give a damn. I’ll get stern with her … like, ‘You better fall in line’ and she will say, ‘No, you better fall in line!’”

Lala welcomed Ocean with her ex, film producer Randall Emmett, on March 15, 2021. They split in October that year, and she’s currently trying to win custody.

She shared with People at the premiere, “I’m still in my custody battle,” adding, “I don’t know when it’ll end but [crosses fingers].”

Lala recently celebrated five years of sobriety.