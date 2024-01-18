Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling Enjoy Well-Earned Downtime Following Back-to-Back Awards Shows

Barbie costars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are enjoying some downtime amid the start of a jam-packed awards season.

In the last few weeks, the pair have attended multiple star-studded events. They were both in attendance for the Golden Globes on January 7, and they were dressed to the nines again for the Critics Choice Awards on January 14.

Margot also attended the Governors Awards on January 9 and the AFI Awards Luncheon on January 12 while Ryan joined director Greta Gerwig at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

It’s been a jam-packed month of appearances, but they both slowed things down a bit this week!

Keep reading to find out more…

On Wednesday (January 16), Ryan kept a very low profile during a shopping trip in Santa Barbara, Calif. He wore a hat pulled down over his face with a warm flannel shirt and jeans.

On Thursday (January 17), Margot met up with a friend in Santa Monica, Calif. She looked stylish in a pinstriped blazer and jeans.

Her outing comes after Margot weighed in on her relationship with husband Tom Ackerley.

Did you see that Ryan went very viral after the Critics Choice Awards?

Scroll through all of the new photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s outing in the gallery…