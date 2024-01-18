Nicole Kidman Recalls Concerns Her Height Would Limit Her Acting Career - How Tall is She?

Nicole Kidman opened up about a major concern at the start of her acting career.

The 56-year-old actress is one of the most recognizable stars in Hollywood today. However, at the start of her career, she was told that she wouldn’t get work because she was “too tall.”

She reflected on that time in her life in a new interview. Nicole also revealed how tall she really is.

“I was told, ‘You won’t have a career. You’re too tall,’” she recalled during an interview on Radio Times Podcast (via Business Insider).

She explained that she “started lying” about her height to try and get into auditions. Meanwhile, she was being “teased” in the industry.

“It will bother me when I’m acting and I want to be small — but then there are times when I appreciate it when it’s related to what I’m doing and I go, ‘OK, I can use this now,’” she said with the benefit of hindsight. “Hey, I’m incredibly grateful to be healthy and walking around.”

How tall is Nicole Kidman? The actress said that she is 5 feet and 11 inches tall.

