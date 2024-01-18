'Not Dead Yet' Season 2 - 6 Stars Expected to Return to the Cast, 1 Star Joins as Series Regular!

Not Dead Yet is returning to our TV screens next month.

The new hit ABC comedy series is officially set to return for Season 2 on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The show centers around Nell Serrano, broke, newly single and feeling old, who is working to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago.

We already know who is likely returning to the cast, including one new series regular joining the cast who you’ll already know from other big TV shows!

Click through to see who is back for Season 2 of Not Dead Yet…