'Schmigadoon' Canceled at Apple TV+ After 2 Seasons

Schmigadoon has been canceled at Apple TV+ after 2 seasons.

The news was shared by the show’s creator.

Creator Cinco Paul posted on Instagram, writing, “I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with Season 3 of Schmigadoon!. The season is written (including 25 new songs) but we unfortunately won’t be making it. Such is life. I want to thank everyone involved with the show, our incredible cast and crew and writers, our wonderful supporters at Broadway Video, Universal and Apple, for everything they did to make it happen. It’s a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly, and I’m so grateful we did.”

The cast of the show included Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada, Aaron Tveit, Martin Short, and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose.

