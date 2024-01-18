Sharon Stone Reveals That She Pitched a 'Barbie' Movie Years Before Margot Robbie's Version But Got a Very Different Response

Margot Robbie‘s Barbie is without a doubt the biggest movie of the 2023. However, it was hardly the first attempt to get a movie inspired by Mattel’s iconic doll into theaters.

We already know that Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway were both tied to earlier versions of a Barbie movie.

It turns out that Sharon Stone also pitched a movie about the character way back in the ’90s. Sadly, her movie was met with a different response.

Taking to Instagram, Sharon responded to a video of Barbie star America Ferrera accepting the #SeeHer Award at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards earlier this month.

“I was laughed out [of] the studio when i came w the Barbie idea in the 90s w the support of the head of Barbie,” she reflected in her caption. She went on to praise the cast, writing, “How far we’ve come thank you ladies for your courage and endurance”

