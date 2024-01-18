Top Stories
Thu, 18 January 2024 at 8:34 pm

Shawn Barber Dead - Olympic Pole Vaulter Passes Away at 29

Shawn Barber has tragically passed away at the young age of 29.

The former Olympic athlete grew up in the United States, but held dual Canadian-American citizenship. When his parents split when he was young, he began splitting time between Toronto and Houston. He ended up representing Canada in the pole vaulting sport, following the footsteps of his father who also competed for the country.

Shawn placed in 10th during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, though he won the gold medal during the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.

His agent confirmed that Shawn passed away on Wednesday (January 17) at his home in Kingwood, Texas.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but The Associated Press reports that he was “experiencing health issues” recently and died “from medical complications.”

His agent Paul Doyle said, “More than just an incredible athlete, Shawn was such a good-hearted person that always put others ahead of himself. It’s tragic to lose such a good person at such a young age.”

Shawn is survived by his parents and brother. We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Shawn Barber