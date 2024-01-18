Top Stories
'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Series In the Works, Find Out If Selena Gomez Is Returning!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers Lineup Revealed: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer & More Revealed!

Kelly Osbourne Breaks Silence on 'If You Kick Every Latino Out' Quote, 9 Years Later

Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade's Relationship Status Called Into Question, New Source Claims They're Still Together Amid Split Report

Taylor Swift Bundles Up for an Evening Studio Session in NYC

Taylor Swift Bundles Up for an Evening Studio Session in NYC

Taylor Swift is spending another night in the studio!

The 34-year-old “Is It Over Now?” singer was spotted heading into Electric Lady Studio for an evening recording session on Thursday night (January 18) in New York City.

Electric Lady has been Taylor‘s regular studio of choice for the last year and fans think that she’s working on her upcoming re-recordings for Reputation and her self-titled debut album.

Taylor is back in the Big Apple right now after attending the Kansas City Chiefs football game in Missouri over the weekend. She braved the freezing cold weather and was there for one of the Top 5 coldest NFL games of all time!

Taylor‘s boyfriend Travis Kelce and has team won the game and are moving forward in the playoffs. They’ll next play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (January 21) in Buffalo, N.Y.

