Trevor Donovan Goes Shirtless in New Photo Shoot from Friend Colton Haynes
Colton Haynes is best known for his acting work on Teen Wolf and now he’s adding photographer to his resume.
The 35-year-old actor and “Miss Memory Lane” author just did a photo shoot with actor Trevor Donovan and we have all the photos, including some shirtless shots.
“Had a fun photoshoot with my friend Colton. He’s an incredible talent behind the lens.📸 There are many great shots; I’ll share a few here – sparing everyone from too much of my mug in one go!😉 It’s all about Colton’s magic; I was merely along for the ride! 🤘” Trevor wrote on Twitter.
We have the pics that Trevor shared, along with some extra photos that haven’t been shared online just yet.
Trevor is best known for his star-making role in The CW’s 90210 series and he later appeared in many Hallmark Channel movies. He most recently has been making films for GAC Family.