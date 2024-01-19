Top Stories
Fri, 19 January 2024 at 5:51 pm

Charlie Hunnam Flashes a Smile While Stepping Out for Dinner in L.A.

Charlie Hunnam Flashes a Smile While Stepping Out for Dinner in L.A.

Charlie Hunnam is stepping out for a bite to eat.

The 43-year-old Sons of Anarchy actor flashed a smirk as he arrived at Gigi’s restaurant for dinner on Tuesday night (January 16) in Los Angeles.

For his night out, Charlie sported a charcoal-colored jacket over a black shirt paired with dark jeans and black Converse sneakers.

In a recent interview, Charlie recalled meeting with Star Wars boss George Lucas while auditioning for the role of Anakin Skywalker (aka Darth Vader) in the prequel series.

Charlie admitted that he was super “nervous” during the audition and left knowing he was “definitely not getting that role.”

