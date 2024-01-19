Colton Underwood Reveals How He Met Husband Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood is sharing his and husband Jordan C. Brown‘s love story!

If you didn’t know, the 31-year-old reality star and the political strategist first went public with their relationship in late 2021 and married in May 2023.

In a new interview, Colton revealed how he first met Jordan and shared how he knew Jordan was The One.

“We met randomly at, like, this party,” Colton shared on What’s Underneath Masculinity. “And then two months went by and we were on the same trip in P-Town [Provincetown, Massachusetts] and it was like magnets.”

Colton said that at the time, he had never had an emotional connection with a man before meeting Jordan, admitting that all of his past experiences with men before had only been physical.

He then added that he and Jordan “hit it off immediately.”

“I was still on a journey of self-discovery when we met, for my own self,” Colton explained. “I was very upfront with him on that, and that I’m still a work in progress. He loves me for all that I am, and all that I will be.”

