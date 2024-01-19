Dakota Johnson Reveals the Skill She Learned While Filming 'Madame Web,' Talks Hesitations Over Role

Dakota Johnson is set to become a superhero with the release of Madame Web, but she learned a very real skill while on the set of the movie.

The 34-year-old Fifty Shades actress opened up about filming the movie in a recent interview.

Aside from talking about a new-found talent, Dakota also spoke candidly about why she initially hesitated to accept a role in the project and what got her to change her mind.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Dakota explained that she wasn’t sure if Madame Web was the right project for her when the offer came in.

“I got sent this script, and I was like, ‘I don’t know about me being a superhero,’” she admitted.

What changed? Learning more about her heroic character Cassandra Webb. “I was sort of mystified by her powers,” she explained. “I felt like, ‘Oh, I really would love to see that superhero. I would love to see a young woman whose superpower is her mind.’”

Dakota doesn’t have the same abilities as her character, but she did learn that she had a gift for stunt driving while filming the movie.

“I mean, I can do some really wild things with a car. I drove an ambulance. I drove a taxicab. I drove everything in the movie — except for flying through the air and out of a building. But other than that, I’m like, ‘Watch out, Tom Cruise,’” she joked.

Unlike Tom, there was one stunt that Dakota was not allowed to film. It involved driving a taxi into a diner.

“I didn’t get to actually drive it into the diner, which is really a bummer,” she admitted. “I really wanted to, but I guess they don’t want to put their lead actor in actual danger, unless you’re Tom Cruise.”

