Euphoria's Dominic Fike Explains Why His Sober Coach Failed While on the Show

Dominic Fike is opening up about working on season two of Euphoria and how his sober coach on the show failed him.

The 28-year-old singer and actor appeared in season two of the HBO series as drug user Elliot.

Dominic said in a July 2023 interview that the show’s creator Sam Levinson hired him a sober coach to work with him while filming the show, but that it didn’t work.

“I was a drug addict and coming on to a show that’s, you know, mainly about drugs, is very difficult. Sam [Levinson], the director and writer, got me a sober coach, somebody to be there all the time. It did not work,” he told Zane Lowe at the time.

In a new interview, Dominic explained why the sober coach failed.

Dominic told Variety that the coach was “a random lady that I’d never relate to. We had nothing in common. We didn’t come from the same places or the same problems. It was hard to take advice from someone like that or give a sh-t.”

While Dominic says it “would be dope” to return for season three, he “doesn’t really talk to them anymore” so he isn’t sure what will happen.

