Top Stories
'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Sophie Turner Gets 'Wrongful Retention' Custody Case Against Joe Jonas Dismissed in Court

Sophie Turner Gets 'Wrongful Retention' Custody Case Against Joe Jonas Dismissed in Court

Connie Britton Explains Her Emmy Awards 2023 Absence, Reveals the Dress She Would Have Worn

Connie Britton Explains Her Emmy Awards 2023 Absence, Reveals the Dress She Would Have Worn

Fri, 19 January 2024 at 8:30 am

Jacob Elordi Dating History - Full List of Famous Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

Continue Here »

Jacob Elordi Dating History - Full List of Famous Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

We’re taking a look back Jacob Elordi‘s dating history amid all of the rumors and reports about his current relationship status.

The 26-year-old actor skyrocketed to fame when he appeared in the Netflix’s The Kissing Booth, which debuted in 2018.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jacob Elordi

Since then, Jacob has become everyone’s new favorite heartthrob as he stars in one of HBO’s most popular shows – Euphoria – and has fans going wild over his roles in the new movies Priscilla and Saltburn.

We’re now taking a look back at Jacob‘s dating history, which includes former co-stars, a supermodel, and a very popular YouTuber.

Click through the slideshow to see all of the famous women Jacob Elordi has dated over the years…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dating History, EG, Extended, Jacob Elordi, Slideshow