Jacob Elordi Questions Who's Making Money for Bathwater Candles, Shares Opinion on the Smell

Jacob Elordi is sharing his thoughts on the “Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater” candle that has gone viral on the internet.

The 26-year-old actor, who is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, opened up during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (January 18) in New York City.

In Saltburn, Barry Keoghan‘s character Oliver Quick spends an unconventional summer with his university classmate Felix Catton (Elordi) and his wealthy family.

In one scene, Oliver slurps and licks up Felix’s used bath water. An Etsy seller took inspiration from the film to make scented candles called “Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater.”

Jacob was given one of the candles during the appearance and was asked for his thoughts on the candles.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Cailee [Spaeny], my co-star from Priscilla, actually sent me the videos of people doing this. I want to know who’s making the money, you know? My first thing was like, ‘Great, where’s my money?’” Jacob said.

Jacob was asked to smell the candle and he said it smells like “a washing room. Like detergent. His clothes are clean.”

There are new reports about Jacob‘s relationship status.