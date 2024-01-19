Jacob Elordi Reveals the Most Famous 'Euphoria' Fan (They're an Oscar Winner), Talks Show's Next Season

Jacob Elordi opened up about his hit show Euphoria during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 26-year-old actor stopped by the late-night show on Thursday (January 18) ahead of his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

During a chat with Jimmy Fallon, Jacob opened up about the forthcoming season of Euphoria. He also revealed the Oscar-winning actor who came out as a huge fan of the show.

On the topic of Euphoria‘s third season, Jacob revealed that he hadn’t gotten any news yet about when they’d start filming. However, he hoped that it was soon.

“I hope it’s soon, otherwise they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something,” he teased, in relation to the fact that he is playing a high school student. “I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway.”

Jacob assumed that the show would be set in the future. “Otherwise it’s going to seem like a weird bit.”

Who is the most famous Euphoria fan he’s ever encountered? That would be Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Which sounds like a crazy name drop. And it is a crazy name drop,” he admitted.

However, “He came up to me in a club one time when I was sort of much younger. So we’re in this cluc, and there’s really loud music and everything, and he’s like, ‘The shot in the first season… You know, the shot where you came in.”

“And it’s him and I in the middle of this club talking about camera angles,” he shared.

We did recently get some big news about the third season of Euphoria.

