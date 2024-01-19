Josh Hutcherson Reveals the Famous Franchise He Auditioned to Join, Talks 'Hunger Games' & More While Playing With Puppies

Josh Hutcherson opened up about highlights in his career while playing with puppies.

The 31-year-old actor sat down for an interview with BuzzFeed that featured a slew of playful dogs.

During it, he weighed in on everything from the role he would love to reprise to the prop he stole from the set of Hunger Games. He even touched on keeping in touch with costars Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth, and the type of movie he’d love to make with the former.

Perhaps most surprisingly, Josh revealed the famous franchise that he auditioned to join. The role went to another young actor.

Scroll through the slideshow to check out the biggest takeaways from the interview…