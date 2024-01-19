Kristen Stewart Looks Effortlessly Cool at 'Love Me' Premiere With Steven Yeun, Reunites With Jodie Foster During Sundance

Kristen Stewart is keeping busy at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

The 33-year-old actor showed off her effortlessly cool sense of style while attending the premiere for her new movie Love Me on Friday (July 19) at Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah.

Wearing a pair of jeans with red sneakers and a teal Carhartt jacket, she posed for photos with costar Steven Yeun on the red carpet.

The day prior, Kristen reunited with former costar Jodie Foster at the event’s opening ceremony! If you forgot, the duo shared the screen in 2002′s Panic Room, which was one of the young actress’ first big roles.

Good Morning America obtained a photo of the reunion, and Kristen and Jodie appear to be having a great time.

