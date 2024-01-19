Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Critics After Showing Off Tanning Bed in Her Office

Kim Kardashian Responds to Critics After Showing Off Tanning Bed in Her Office

Ashley Park Hospitalized, Recovering From 'Critical Septic Shock' to Multiple Organs

Ashley Park Hospitalized, Recovering From 'Critical Septic Shock' to Multiple Organs

'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Fri, 19 January 2024 at 2:39 pm

Kristen Stewart, Robert Downey Jr., & More Bring Star Power to Sundance 2024's Opening Night Party

Kristen Stewart, Robert Downey Jr., & More Bring Star Power to Sundance 2024's Opening Night Party

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival is officially underway and there were some big stars in attendance at the opening night gala!

Kristen Stewart, Robert Downey Jr., and director Christopher Nolan were among the major celebs who stepped out for the opening night party on Thursday (January 18) at DeJoria Center in Park City, Utah.

Also in attendance were Kristen‘s Panic Room co-star Jodie Foster with wife Alexandra Hedison, Kristen‘s Adventureland co-star Jesse Eisenberg, Top Gun: Maverick actor Danny Ramirez, Past Lives director Celine Song, and Christopher‘s wife, Oppenheimer producer Emma Thomas.

Kristen received the Visionary Award during the gala and Jesse presented it to her.

“People that make movies that finally find their way [to Sundance], they’re like, psychotic,” Kristen told People. “You have to be kind of crazy to go, ‘I’m telling you, this is a good idea.’ Against all odds, like, ‘This is probably not going to end up good for anyone, but we have to try.’ So when I was younger and worked with all of these incredible directors, they instilled this in me. I was so lucky. I was just a little tiny kid. And now, I’m like, ‘Don’t make a movie unless you have to.’”
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 01
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 02
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 03
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 04
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 05
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 06
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 07
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 08
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 09
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 10
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 11
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 12
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 13
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 14
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 15
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 16
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 17
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 18
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 19
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 20
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 21
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 22
kristen stewart robert downey jr sundance opening night 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Alexandra Hedison, Celine Song, Christopher Nolan, Danny Ramirez, Emma Thomas, Jesse Eisenberg, Jodie Foster, Kristen Stewart, Robert Downey Jr