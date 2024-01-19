Kristen Stewart, Robert Downey Jr., & More Bring Star Power to Sundance 2024's Opening Night Party

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival is officially underway and there were some big stars in attendance at the opening night gala!

Kristen Stewart, Robert Downey Jr., and director Christopher Nolan were among the major celebs who stepped out for the opening night party on Thursday (January 18) at DeJoria Center in Park City, Utah.

Also in attendance were Kristen‘s Panic Room co-star Jodie Foster with wife Alexandra Hedison, Kristen‘s Adventureland co-star Jesse Eisenberg, Top Gun: Maverick actor Danny Ramirez, Past Lives director Celine Song, and Christopher‘s wife, Oppenheimer producer Emma Thomas.

Kristen received the Visionary Award during the gala and Jesse presented it to her.

“People that make movies that finally find their way [to Sundance], they’re like, psychotic,” Kristen told People. “You have to be kind of crazy to go, ‘I’m telling you, this is a good idea.’ Against all odds, like, ‘This is probably not going to end up good for anyone, but we have to try.’ So when I was younger and worked with all of these incredible directors, they instilled this in me. I was so lucky. I was just a little tiny kid. And now, I’m like, ‘Don’t make a movie unless you have to.’”