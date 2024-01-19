Netflix's 'The Recruit' Season 2 Casting News: 10 Actors Expected to Return,1 Signs On & the Fate of Another Still Unclear

The thriller premiered its first season in December 2022 and was renewed for another season in early 2023.

Here’s a synopsis: The show centers on Owen Hendricks, (Noah Centineo), a new hire on the CIA’s legal team who finds himself involved in a shocking mission after turning up a threatening letter from an imprisoned former CIA asset with a rocky past and questionable morals. Along the way, he has to question who he can trust while his own loyalties are tested at every turn.

Not much is known about the second season just yet. However, Netflix recently confirmed that Owen was set for “a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea.”

With the new season in the works, we did some digging to see who was expected to return for the show. In the process, we learned that a new face would be joining the cast.

Scroll through the gallery to see who is expected to return for the second season of The Recruit…