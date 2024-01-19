Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus, 24, Reveals She Suffered 'Severe' Stroke

Snoop Dogg‘s daughter has been hospitalized following a very serious health scare.

On Thursday (January 18), the 52-year-old “Doggyland” rapper’s daughter Cori Broadus revealed on social media that she was in the hospital after suffering a “severe” stroke.

“I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” Cori, 24, wrote in her Instagram Story along with a photo while laying in a hospital bed.

“Like I’m only 24; what did I do in my past to deserve all of this,” Cori added in a second Story.

Cori hasn’t provided any other further details on what led to the stroke. Snoop hasn’t publicly addressed his daughter’s health scare yet.

If you didn’t know, Cori was diagnosed with lupus when she was six-years-old and in 2021, she spoke candidly about struggling with her mental health.

We wish Cori a speedy recovery.

