Top Stories
'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Sophie Turner Gets 'Wrongful Retention' Custody Case Against Joe Jonas Dismissed in Court

Sophie Turner Gets 'Wrongful Retention' Custody Case Against Joe Jonas Dismissed in Court

Connie Britton Explains Her Emmy Awards 2023 Absence, Reveals the Dress She Would Have Worn

Connie Britton Explains Her Emmy Awards 2023 Absence, Reveals the Dress She Would Have Worn

Fri, 19 January 2024 at 10:07 am

Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus, 24, Reveals She Suffered 'Severe' Stroke

Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus, 24, Reveals She Suffered 'Severe' Stroke

Snoop Dogg‘s daughter has been hospitalized following a very serious health scare.

On Thursday (January 18), the 52-year-old “Doggyland” rapper’s daughter Cori Broadus revealed on social media that she was in the hospital after suffering a “severe” stroke.

“I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” Cori, 24, wrote in her Instagram Story along with a photo while laying in a hospital bed.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Like I’m only 24; what did I do in my past to deserve all of this,” Cori added in a second Story.

Cori hasn’t provided any other further details on what led to the stroke. Snoop hasn’t publicly addressed his daughter’s health scare yet.

If you didn’t know, Cori was diagnosed with lupus when she was six-years-old and in 2021, she spoke candidly about struggling with her mental health.

We wish Cori a speedy recovery.

Keep scrolling to see the Instagram Stories Cori posted…

snoop dogg daughter

snoop dogg daughter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images, Instagram: @princessbroadus
Posted to: Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg