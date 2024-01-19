'Social Network' Reunion at 'SNL': Dakota Johnson to Host, Justin Timberlake as Musical Guest!

Dakota Johnson and Justin Timberlake are set to reunite on the Saturday Night Live stage!

You might remember that the two stars worked together in the 2010 movie The Social Network, which was Dakota‘s first major film role.

Dakota played Amelia, who had a one night stand with Justin‘s character Sean Parker without knowing he was the Napster founder until they woke up in the morning.

Now, the two stars will appear on the January 27, 2024 episode of SNL!

Dakota is set to host the episode, marking her second time as host, while Justin is going to make his fifth solo musical guest appearance.

NBC has also announced that an original episode of SNL will air on February 3 with guests to be announced.

Dakota has a big movie to promote with the new appearance and it seems Justin will have new music to play!