Zayn Malik Makes Very Rare Public Appearance, Attends Kenzo Show During Paris Fashion Week

Zayn Malik attended his first big public event in six years!

The 31-year-old One Direction alum and “Pillow Talk” crooner stepped out to attend the Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Parish Fashion Week on Friday (January 19) in Paris, France.

This marks the first time that he has attended an event since the Tom Ford Womenswear show in February 2018.

Zayn looked debonair at the event, wearing a stylish patterned jacket with matching pants. He finished off the look with a white shirt with an open collar that exposed the tattoos running up his neck.

It’s so good to see him at an event again!

While at the event, Zayn posed for photos with Pharrell Williams, Rita Ora and former Dior CEO Sidney Toledano. We’ve got pics of all of them in the gallery and will have more from the show.

