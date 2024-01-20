Top Stories
Zayn Malik Updates Fans After His Foot Appears to Get Run Over at Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Show

Zayn Malik Updates Fans After His Foot Appears to Get Run Over at Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Show

Patrick Mahomes' Dad Shares Details About Hanging Out With Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes' Dad Shares Details About Hanging Out With Taylor Swift

'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' Netflix Movie: Just Jared's Dream Cast List!

'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' Netflix Movie: Just Jared's Dream Cast List!

Sat, 20 January 2024 at 4:01 pm

20 of the Youngest Hosts in 'Saturday Night Live' History (& The Show's Youngest Host Was Only 7-Years-Old!)

Continue Here »

20 of the Youngest Hosts in 'Saturday Night Live' History (& The Show's Youngest Host Was Only 7-Years-Old!)

Some of the biggest stars in the world have hosted Saturday Night Live over the years!

Over the NBC sketch comedy show’s 49 seasons, the show has been hosted by actors, musicians, athletes, reality stars, and even one of the richest people in the world.

We are now taking a look back at the 20 youngest stars that have hosted SNL, and show’s youngest host ever was only 7-years-old!

Click through the slideshow for the 20 of SNL’s youngest hosts…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: EG, Extended, Saturday Night Live, Slideshow