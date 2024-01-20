BLACKPINK's Jisoo is the Face of Alo Yoga's Spring 2024 Campaign!

Jisoo is the face of a new fashion campaign!

The 29-year-old BLACKPINK singer stars as the new face of Alo Yoga’s Spring 2024 Collection.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jisoo

The fashion brand describes the Jisoo for Alo collection as a celebration of style, wellness, and mindful movement.

“This partnership with Alo felt like the perfect match because my health and wellness has always been a priority for me. I love to move whenever I have the time, especially with Yoga Pilates,” Jisoo shared in a press release.

Back in November 2023, Jisoo and her fellow BLACKPINK band mates received a very special honor from King Charles!

The new Jisoo for Alo spring 2024 collection is available for purchase at AloYoga.com.

Click through the gallery inside for more photos from the Jisoo for Alo campaign…