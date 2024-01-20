Botched's Dr. Terry Dubrow Explains Why He Stopped Using Ozempic

Dr. Terry Dubrow is opening up about his Ozempic use.

While promoting season eight of his E! reality series Botched, the 65-year-old plastic surgeon revealed that he hopped on the Ozempic bandwagon to lose weight, but he decided to stop using it.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’ve tried it. I thought it was amazing,” Terry shared with Page Six. “I didn’t have that much weight to lose.”

“But I wanted to try it because so many of my patients were on it and I wanted to see what it was like when you’re not diabetic and you only have 10-15 pounds to lose,” Terry continued.

Terry then said that losing the weight wasn’t worth the “low-grade nausea.”

“I thought, ‘You know what, I kind of want to get my appetite back. The holidays are coming, I want to enjoy myself,’” Terry said of his reason to quit Ozempic.

“You go on vacation, maybe you don’t exercise, you eat too much,” he continued. “It was kind of like, ‘Well, I want to go on a food vacation,’ meaning I want to be able to eat again.”

Even though he’s longer on it, Terry emphasized that he’s still a “huge fan” of Ozempic.

“I think it’s a miracle,” Terry said. “The biggest breakthrough in medical history.”

Check out all of the other stars that have also used Ozempic for weight loss.