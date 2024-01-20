Florence Pugh Stars in Rachel Chinouriri's 'Never Need Me' Music Video - Watch Now!

Rachel Chinouriri‘s newest music video features an appearance from Florence Pugh!

The 25-year-old singer released the video for her new song “Never Need Me” on Friday (January 19) ahead of her debut album What A Devastating Turn Of Events, which will come out on May 3.

In the music video, Florence appears as Rachel‘s supportive best friend as she goes through a breakup.

On the purpose of the track “Never Need Me,” Rachel explained in a statement, “I made this song with a sense of heartbreak but empowerment. It’s about taking your power back the moment you realize that helping someone is actually hurting you because they aren’t willing to change. Sometimes you end up enabling someone instead of actually helping them and carrying their load is tough. ‘Never Need Me’ is the moment you wish them well but can’t continue to harm yourself by helping them. It’s always a tough decision to make but once you make it, it’s a weight lifted off your shoulders for sure.”

Florence explained how her collaboration with Rachel came to be.

In a statement, she wrote, “Recently I was in LA and I was listening to a few of her songs and I thought, you know what, I’m actually going to reach out to this amazing artist and I just said ‘Thank you for making my day today’ and then she replied and was also a fan and then this idea came that I was in her music video!”

