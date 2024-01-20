Top Stories
Sat, 20 January 2024 at 8:45 am

Gigi Hadid Shares Cute New Photos of Daughter Khai Playing in the Snow

Gigi Hadid Shares Cute New Photos of Daughter Khai Playing in the Snow

Gigi Hadid is sharing some rare new photos of her daughter!

On Friday (January 19), the 28-year-old model took to her Instagram Story to share a few new photos of her 3-year-old daughter Khai playing in the snow.

While Gigi doesn’t show her daughter’s face, she shared one photo of Khai wearing a bright pink snowsuit as she climbed up a rock wall on her jungle gym.

In another post, Gigi snapped a photo of herself pulling Khai, this time wearing a black snowsuit, on a sled.

While Khai is having some fun in the snow with her mom, her dad Zayn Malik made a very rare public appearance at the Kenzo Fashion Show in Paris.

If you missed it, an insider recently shared new details on Gigi‘s relationship with Bradley Cooper!

Photos: Getty Images, Instagram: @gigihadid
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Gigi Hadid, Khai Malik