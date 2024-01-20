Gigi Hadid Shares Cute New Photos of Daughter Khai Playing in the Snow

Gigi Hadid is sharing some rare new photos of her daughter!

On Friday (January 19), the 28-year-old model took to her Instagram Story to share a few new photos of her 3-year-old daughter Khai playing in the snow.

While Gigi doesn’t show her daughter’s face, she shared one photo of Khai wearing a bright pink snowsuit as she climbed up a rock wall on her jungle gym.

In another post, Gigi snapped a photo of herself pulling Khai, this time wearing a black snowsuit, on a sled.

While Khai is having some fun in the snow with her mom, her dad Zayn Malik made a very rare public appearance at the Kenzo Fashion Show in Paris.

If you missed it, an insider recently shared new details on Gigi‘s relationship with Bradley Cooper!

