How Tall is Jacob Elordi? Actor Pokes Fun at His Size on 'Saturday Night Live'

Jacob Elordi poked fun at his height in his very first skit on Saturday Night Live, and we know that you are wondering how tall he really is.

The 26-year-old actor took over the January 20 episode of the show and crashed the finale of Crown Your Short King, a spoof on The Bachelor where all contestants are under 5 feet 8 inches tall, in the first skit. He towered towered over all of the men in the competition and swept the competition.

So how tall is he? We can answer that question for you.

Head inside to find out how tall Jacob Elordi is…

Jacob Elordi revealed that he is 6 feet and 5 inches tall. His height was a bone of contention when he got started in the industry.

“I used to be so sensitive about my height because when I first started acting, literally everybody would tell me that I’d never work because they wouldn’t be able to partner me with people,” Jacob said during a 2020 interview with GQ, noting that he was told he was “too tall to be an actor.”

While going into auditions, he used to lie and say that he was only 6’2″ or 6’3″ inches.

“People hear 6’5″, and they go, ‘You’re a giant.’ But if I sit next to someone who’s 6’3″, the difference is tiny.”

If you missed it, Jacob recently addressed the upcoming season of Euphoria.