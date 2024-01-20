Top Stories
Zayn Malik Makes Very Rare Public Appearance, Attends Kenzo Show During Paris Fashion Week

Sofia Vergara Sued by Griselda Blanco's Family Ahead of Netflix Series Premiere

Julia Fox Shares Details on Upcoming TV Adaptation of Her Book at Sundance Film Festival

Sat, 20 January 2024 at 2:00 pm

Is C.J. Stroud Single? Everything We Know About the Houston Texans Quarterback's Dating Life

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are gearing up for their game against the Baltimore Ravens!

The 22-year-old quarterback will be leading his teammates against the Ravens in the NFL Divisional Round on Saturday (January 20) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Accordingly, NFL fans are eager to know more about C.J.‘s dating life.

Keep reading to find out more…

C.J. keeps his personal life out of the spotlight and as far as we know, he is currently single.

This is C.J.‘s first season in the NFL. He was selected the the Texans with the second overall 2023 NFL Draft back in April 2023. Before joining the Texans, he played college football with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

