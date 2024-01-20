Jacob Elordi Takes Questions From 'SNL' Cast, Kicks Off 'Best' Episode With 'Saltburn' & 'Kissing Booth' References

Jacob Elordi kicked off the first episode of Saturday Night Live in the new year with his opening monologue, and he did so by taking questions from castmates in the audience.

The 26-year-old Saltburn actor is hosting the January 20 episode of the beloved late-night show, and he made sure to let everyone know that it would be “the first and so far best show of 2024″ when he took the stage.

While interacting with the cast, he managed to reference several of his most popular projects.

During the segment, Jacob addressed the viral TikToks about Saltburn and the movie’s raunchiest moments.

“If you saw the movie with your parents, I’m sorry,” he said.

He also referenced his movies Kissing Booth, which he made some controversial comments about before, and Priscilla.

Jacob will be joined by musical guest Renee Rapp during tonight’s episode. We’ll get this post updated when the monologue becomes available and let you know if anything else big happens tonight.

Next week’s episode of SNL will feature an exciting reunion!

