Sat, 20 January 2024 at 10:55 pm

Jeremy Allen White Celebrates His Awards Show Wins With Rosalia Amid Continued Romance Rumors

Jeremy Allen White celebrated winning big at the 2023 Emmy Awards last weekend with his rumored girlfriend Rosalia.

The 32-year-old actor took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the awards show on Monday (January 15).

On Thursday, he and Rosalia, 31, grabbed dinner together at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles.

The pair were caught up in a conversation together while waiting at the restaurant and appeared very comfortable.

Rosalia pulled her hair back in a pink scrunchie and wore a long black coat with boots while Jeremy opted for a pair of jeans with a gray sweatshirt and a black beanie.

The duo was also spotted walking together outside the restaurant.

If you weren’t aware, Jeremy and Rosalia first sparked romance rumors in October 2023 and have been seen together many times since then. Earlier this month, they flaunted some serious PDA on what appeared to be a date.

Jeremy even appeared to pay tribute to the musician in a subtle but very sweet way while on the red carpet at another awards show.

