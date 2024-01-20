Jodie Foster Explains Why She Didn't Tell Her Sons She Was an Actor When They Were Young

Jodie Foster is explaining why she hid her acting career from her young children.

The 61-year-old Silence of the Lambs star shares two sons with her former partner Cydney Bernard: Charles “Charlie” Bernard Foster, 25, and Christopher “Kit” Bernard Foster, 22.

While reflecting on her nearly six decades in the entertainment industry, Jodie opened up about why her children didn’t know about her film career until they were older.

“I guess I just didn’t want them to know me that way, the two-time Oscar winner said during an appearance on The View on Friday (January 19). “I wanted them to know me as their mom and the person who went away to work and stuff. I just didn’t want them to be confused about what I did for a living.”

Jodie said that she even convinced her older son that she was a construction worker.

“I brought him to set one day and I bought him a little plastic tool belt and stuff,” she explained. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, and this is this set and this set and this set.’ And for a really long time, he thought I was a construction worker.”

The Taxi Driver actress admitted that although Charlie and Kit are now aware of her Hollywood career, they “have no interest in watching my movies with me.”

She added that there are “a few films that I would never show them because I would be worried about being teased,” such as 1994′s Nell, in which she starred as a woman who was raised in isolation.

“They do tease me often about that, even though they’ve never seen the movie,” she said.

However, Jodie believes that her sons will tune into her newest project.

“I think they’re going to catch True Detective ’cause they’re really into that,” she stated.

