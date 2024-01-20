A Man Tried to Break Into Taylor Swift's NYC Townhouse, Was Arrested on Unrelated Warrant

A man was arrested after trying and failing to break into Taylor Swift‘s New York City townhouse.

The incident took place on Saturday (January 20) when cops responded to a 911 call about a “disorderly person,” per TMZ‘s law enforcement sources.

The unidentified man was not able to get access to the Grammy winner’s building, and he was taken away shortly after trying.

When police ran a background check on the suspect, they arrested him on a 2017 warrant for failing to answer a court summons in New York City.

It is unknown exactly what the warrant was for.

Taylor‘s team has not yet commented on the incident.

The pop star has been working in New York a lot recently. On Thursday (January 18), she was seen bundling up for an evening studio session at Electric Lady Studios.

She was also spotted rocking an Adidas outfit while heading to record at the same studio on January 11.