Melanie Griffith Shares Look Inside Mom Tippi Hedren's 94th Birthday Party

Melanie Griffith is celebrating her mom Tippi Hedren‘s birthday!

On Saturday (January 20), the 66-year-old Working Girl actress took to Instagram to share some cute photos from The Birds actress’ birthday party from the day before.

“Yesterday Mom aka MorMor turned 94!! Always up for a party! 🎉 💫✨💃🏼 Happy Birthday Mama ♥️ Tippi,” Melanie wrote.

Along with her message, Melanie shared a photo of Tippi wearing “Cake Time!” glasses while enjoying a slice of birthday cake.

After sharing the post, some of Melanie‘s famous friends took to the comments to wish Melanie a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday!!!!! Sending so much love!!!!!! ❤️” Kris Jenner wrote.

Octavia Spencer then wrote, “Still stunning. Happy Birthday, Tippi!”

In an interview from a few years ago, Melanie‘s daughter Dakota Johnson talked about growing up with the tigers and lions at Tippi‘s house.